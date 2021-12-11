- To more than 2,700 Traverse City Area Public Schools students — and their teachers — who on Thursday participated in the Hour of Code, a worldwide event that aims to give students access to coding and inspire interest in science, technology, engineering and math.
Students were able to watch interviews with professionals in the STEM fields, play games that include coding, or take part in hands-on activities, such as stringing beads on pipe cleaners to make bracelets with their initials spelled out in binary code.
“I am trying to inspire children to understand there’s a lot out there for them to follow a passion in STEM,” said Karen Nelson, who teaches fourth-grade math and science at Eastern Elementary School.
- To TBA Credit Union, which marked its 66th anniversary recently by giving $50 to all employees and board members and asking them “to pay it forward with random acts of kindness,” according to a release.
- To Traverse City Central High School star quarterback and linebacker Josh Burnham, who received three state Player of the Year awards this week: Gatorade Michigan Football Player of the Year; the 2021 Michigan Anvil Award from State Champs! Sports Network, which goes to the top lineman/linebacker; and MLive Michigan High School Football Player of the Year.
- To the volunteers with Piper’s Project This Girl Can, who recently put together more than 100 children’s bicycles that will be donated to Toys for Tots. Piper’s Project began about 5 years ago, when 11-year-old Piper Shumar started collecting cans to return for the deposit and bought bicycles.
- To Traverse City West Senior High School graduate and University of Michigan left tackle Ryan Hayes, who earned All-Big Ten Conference Second Team honors. Hayes graduated from TC West in 2018 and is a member of the Titans Hall of Fame.