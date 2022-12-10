- To the more than 100 volunteers who’ve put on the 10th annual production of “The Christmas Journey” at New Hope Community Church in Williamsburg. Each year, up to 5,000 people take in the free 45-minute guided walking event portraying the Biblical Christmas story.
“We do it as a gift for our community,“ said New Hope Pastor and event co-director Rick Stewart.
- To Cellar 152, the Elk Rapids District Library and Swim to You, which won the Let’s Light Up Elk Rapids Christmas decorating contest held by the Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce.
- To Traverse City Police Department Capt. James Bussell, who retired last week after more than 30 years in law enforcement. The relationships Bussell had with his colleagues and members of the community are what he said he’ll remember most fondly.
- To Traverse City St. Francis football coach Josh Sellers, who was selected as the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s Division 7 Coach of the Year.
- To Northwestern Michigan College students Sereta Fager and Kayla Wittkop, who were among eight Michigan students who recently took part in the National Student Leadership Academy in Washington, D.C.
- To Girl Scouts Alia Niedecken and Kayeann Fraley, who have opened the Blessing Barn Food Pantry at Courtade Elementary School. The mini pantry situated in the school parking lot was created to offer store-purchased, nonperishable, shelf-stable goods, as well as other items, such as toothbrushes, toilet paper, gloves, hats and socks.
“It’s never locked,” Girl Scout Troop 4813 co-leader Keegan Fraley said. “Anyone can drop off or pick up, day or night.”
To TBA Credit Union, which recently gave $14,000 to Traverse City Area Public Schools for the Learning, Enrichment and Athletics Program; dry-erase markers for elementary students and teachers; and the new digital scoreboard at Thirlby Field.
