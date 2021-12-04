- To former Traverse City resident Billy Strings, aka William Apostol, who yet again is raking in accolades as a bluegrass superstar. The Recording Academy recently nominated the guitarist for two Grammy Awards: Best Bluegrass Album for “Renewal,” and Best American Roots Performance for the song “Love and Regret.”
Strings won a Best Bluegrass Album Grammy last year for “Home.”
“It’s been an amazing day,” Strings said in a Facebook video. “I bought a house this morning, I got this cool purple corduroy shirt, and oh yeah, we got nominated for two Grammys.”
- To three local volleyball stars named to the All State First Teams by the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association: Traverse City Christian’s Emma Mirabelli in Division 4; Cadillac’s Renee Brines in Division 2; and McBain’s Gabrielle VerBerkmoes in Division 3.
- To the Traverse City Country Club for giving grants to eight area children’s charities. The Country Club took in $50,000 in donations for any eagle scored on the golf course through Oct. 1. The Eagles for Children program in 2021 supported the Great Lakes Children’s Museum, Kids on the Go, the Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan, Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, the Traverse Symphony Orchestra, Boots for Kids and the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
- To two local businesses — and another with a location in the area — that received 2021 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics.
Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy received the Northern Region award for Nonprofits with 20+ Employees; the Northern Hearth Quilting & Sewing Center in Cadillac won for Businesses with 1-10 Employees; and Applied Imaging — featuring a location in Traverse City — won the Central/Southern Region honor for Businesses with 175+ Employees.
The Torch Awards “celebrate businesses and nonprofits that show a dedication to trust and ethics,” according to a release.