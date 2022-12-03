- To those behind the Annika Place project in Traverse City. The 53-unit apartment complex — which had a ground-breaking ceremony this week — is intended to offer housing for residents with a yearly income that’s 70-80 percent of the area median income.
- To local residents, organizations and businesses participating in toy drives to benefit Toys for Tots, including Cherryland Ghostbusters, Aroma’s Coffee and Tea, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Jay’s Sporting Goods, and others.
- To Northwestern Michigan College, Northwest Michigan Works, Team Elmer’s and Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates, which are partnering to offer a tuition-free Heavy Highway Construction Training Program for people interested in learning the skills needed for a career in highway construction.
- To Meijer, which plans to donate $1 million to food pantries across the Midwest. Area organizations that will benefit include: Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources, the Salvation Army of Cadillac, the Otsego County Community Food Pantry, Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, the Manna Food Project in Petoskey and Leelanau Christian Neighbors.
- To a group of area high school students bringing their insight and voice to grant awards for youth programs. The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s 70-member Youth Advisory Council will offer guidance on funding totaling $18,200 for each of Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
- To the League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area, which recently hosted an educational discussion on the role of canvassers in the election process at the Traverse Area District Library.
- To Kalkaska’s Steven and Rhonda Wurtz, who have fostered more than 300 children, including hosting foreign exchange students. They received the Maura D. Corrigan Foster Family Lifetime Achievement Award during the Michigan Supreme Court Adoption Day ceremony in November.
