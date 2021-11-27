- To the many artists, businesses and volunteers who created nutcrackers for Northport’s signature holiday event: Northport Nutcrackers.
About 40 hand-painted nutcrackers will be showcased in downtown Northport starting at noon on Saturday.
“I like the idea. It’s a great concept,” said Northport-Omena Chamber of Commerce President Campbell McLeod. “Nutcrackers are certainly associated with Christmas. And it’s unique. They kind of stand sentry around our businesses.”
- To the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, which was awarded an $11,250 grant from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Center will use the funds for performances, classes and workshops.
- To all local volunteers, organizers, businesses and other groups who recently helped serve Thanksgiving dinners to numerous families. The Good Samaritans include Trinity Lutheran Church in Traverse City, The Salvation Army, Skilled Manufacturing, the U.S. Coast Guard, Trattoria Stella, Outback Steakhouse, Bill Marsh Buick GMC, Northwestern Michigan College students, and many more. Thank you.
- To the generous northwest Michigan community members who helped Honor Bank raise more than $21,000 to help food insecure local families via the 2021 Honor Thy Neighbor campaign.
Funds went to the Northwest Food Coalition, Buckley Food Pantry and Bear Lake Food Pantry.
- To Traverse City resident Diane Denoyer, who is being honored by the American Cancer Society Voices of Hope program, which includes cancer survivors and caregivers who share their stories. Denoyer is featured in a 2022 calendar of 14 program members from across the country.
- To the Bellaire Public Library and Kalkaska County Library, which are receiving American Rescue Plan Act grants.
About $26,640 is going to Bellaire for its outdoor expanded Wi-Fi and device charging tables, and Kalkaska gets $33,500 for the Downtown Kalkaska Wireless Project.