- To the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency for offering emergency home repair and weatherization help to local residents with low to moderate incomes. Many improvements and repairs can be done at no cost, or with a no-interest loan. Residents can call the agency’s Housing and Energy Efficiency Services at 231-947-3780 or email HEESintake@NMCAA.net.
- To the Grand Traverse Conservation District, which is getting nearly $700,000 to create its Great Lakes Incubator Farm project. It aims to give new farmers what they need to be successful at business. The grant also will go to preserve and restore historic farms in the Port Oneida Rural Historic District in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
- To all those who helped put on Thanksgiving community meals this week, including Traverse City Joy Initiatives, Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church, the Community Meals Program that offered dinner at Trinity Lutheran Church in Traverse City, local restaurant operator Eric Nittolo, The Salvation Army, and Jac’s Parlor in Elk Rapids.
- To Traverse Bay United Methodist Church. The Wreath Sale for Haiti is set for today and Dec. 3 at the church, whose Haiti Mission Team made a variety of wreaths with mixed greens, pine cones and bows. Proceeds aid the New Life Primary School in Mizak, Haiti.
- To the four community members and organizations who were honored with Governor’s Service Awards recently: Diane Feenstra, Grow Benzie, the YouthWork AmeriCorps program of Child and Family Services of Northwest Michigan, and Michael Kent. The awards recognize commitment to volunteerism, service or philanthropy.
- To Traverse City’s Foundation Systems of Michigan, which won a 2022 Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan. The awards honor “ethical businesses and nonprofits ... who have gone above and beyond to help those in their communities,” according to the BBB.
