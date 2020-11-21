- To Newton’s Road, which plans to add STEM kits to the Interlochen Public Library and Peninsula Community Library by the end of November. People of all ages and abilities can check out a kit.
- To the Frey Foundation, which contributed $10,000 to the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation to assist small businesses in Emmet County.
The contribution from the Grand Rapids-based foundation will be used for the Regional Resiliency Program for businesses with nine or fewer employees in Emmet County.
- To Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor, which was named a Top Workplace 2020 by the Detroit Free Press.
Cherry Republic was ranked No. 41 among midsize companies by the Free Press. It was the only company based in northern Michigan to make the list for large, midsize or small companies.
- To Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region, which came home a double winner from an annual conference of Michigan Habitat affiliates.
Grand Traverse Region was named Habitat for Humanity of Michigan Affiliate of the Year for 2020, topping 52 others for the honor.
Following the presentation of the Affiliate of the Year award, Habitat Grand Traverse Region won a drawing for a “Custom House” package for a future build. Entries were based on $25 donations in October.
“We were surprised; thankful, grateful,” said Wendy Irvin, executive director of Habitat Grand Traverse. “It was a year of blessings. Even in a tough year, there was still a lot to be thankful for. People come together in tough times.”
- To volunteers from the United Way of Northwest Michigan’s Tuesday Toolmen program and the Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area, who built a wheelchair ramp for the Traverse City home of Nicholas and Sharon Chappell.
Nicholas was paralyzed in a fall at home, and was being treated at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids.
“He can’t come home until he has a ramp,” Sharon had said.
A Comfort Keeper co-worker of Sharon’s got in touch with the Home Builder’s Association, which teamed up with the United Way and built the ramp using materials donated by Northern Building Supply.
“You can’t plan for anything like this,” said Sharon, who celebrated her 21-year wedding anniversary with Nicholas in the hospital. “It has been incredible how everyone is coming to help us.”