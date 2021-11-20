- To the 2021 eddi Award winners — people and organizations recognized by Crooked Tree Arts Center as arts boosters in northern Michigan: the Charlevoix Historical Society, arts and cultural organization; Tony Ryner, arts and cultural leadership; Sylvia Jania, arts in education; The Mansfield Family Foundation, benefactor; Neil and Marsha Bidwell, individual patron; Jim Gillespie, lifetime achievement; Bob Brill, performing artist; Trisha Witty, visual artist; and Greyson Janka, young artist.
- To members of the Elk Rapids Indigenous Youth and Friends club, which provides students enrichment and cultural activities, as well as educational and hands-on experiences, and seeks to bridge gaps between communities and students with service projects.
Monica Willis and Mike Pelofske started the club seven years ago — Willis said the activities give students a community to be a part of and one they can give back to.
“This group feels like a family ... it has really brought me closer to my culture,” said Ariel Hendershot.
- To Marilyn Schuler, who celebrated her 80th birthday with an 80-mile bike ride through Leelanau County last month.
Four Over the Hills biking group members finished the ride with Schuler.
“She is such a strong, determined woman,” said group member Sharon Hodge. “She inspires all of us.”
- To the Inland Seas Education Association and SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers, which worked together to bring watershed STEM projects to northern Michigan schools. Students took field trips to the Great Lakes Schoolship, where they studied the health and ecology of Lake Michigan, and to Northwestern Michigan College to explore STEM activities.
To the six locals who received Coach of the Year honors from the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association: Traverse City Central High School’s Lisa Taylor and Bryan Burns; Petoskey’s Dave Farley; Traverse City St. Francis’ Julie Duffing; Johannesburg- Lewiston’s Brenden Marcum; and Frankfort’s Dal Townsend.