- To Michigan’s new Public Safety Academy Assistance Program, for its work in addressing the shortage of law enforcement officers across Michigan, and to Northwestern Michigan College, for launching a shortened academy to increase the numbers of graduates. Each academy will have spots for 20 trainees for a total of 40 per year.
The new state program offers agencies the opportunity to apply for grants to cover basic training for “employed recruits” — $30 million is earmarked for the 500 or so eligible policing agencies. The grant covers up to $20,000 for training and licensing, plus up to $4,000 in salary for the recruit, which makes it attractive to all involved.
Grand Traverse County Undersheriff Mike Shea, a 2005 graduate of the NMC academy, has said the program will be a boost to the department, which earlier this year had several openings. They’re not alone, as a recent conference of 70 counties showed all but one or two struggle with vacancies, he said.
“We are bleeding police officers,” he said. “They are leaving the profession at an alarming rate.”
- To incoming Mackinac Bridge Authority Chief Engineer Cole Cavalieri, who replaced Julie Neph, now retiring after 30 years at the helm.
Cavalieri, a veteran bridge-crosser who hails from Iron Mountain, says upcoming projects will include road repairs, replacing joints and the eventual reconstruction of the bridge’s entire deck. He said his favorite part of working on the bridge is being outside and overlooking the crossroads of Michigan’s peninsulas.
“(From atop the towers) you can see miles north and miles south and then you’re just surrounded by water except for this bridge,” he said. “It really makes you appreciate what this bridge means for Michigan.”
- To the three sovereign Anishinaabek nations of Michigan that announced a first-of-its-kind joint partnership for real estate development, construction, and property management.
The Little Traverse Bay Bands Of Odawa Indians, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, and Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, also known as the Gun Lake Tribe, launched Aki Construction LLC, that will operate through the non-gaming developments of the three nations; Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corporation, Mno-Bmadsen, and Gun Lake Investments. According to Odawa Holdings Executive Director Shanna Shananaquet, the group found a collaborative mindset of family, culture and traditions.
“They are our brothers and sisters in the south,” she said.
- Finally, a reader request for Cheers to the cast of “Kiss Me Kate,” performing now at Traverse City West Senior High School:
The reader was impressed by how the leads got through a series of onstage wardrobe malfunctions, including a lost toupee and a hair-tangling event. “They managed to untangle successfully and professionally ... the show went on. The toupee stayed on the floor until the end of the scene, when there was a rousing round of applause.”
