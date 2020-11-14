- To
- Glen Lake Community Schools’ new marching band. “Small and mighty” is how Glen Lake’s music director describes the Lakers’ band.
First-year teacher Eli George found it wasn’t teaching music or marching techniques that was the greatest challenge, even though they had only about three weeks before the first football game performance. It was harmonizing the 18 students coming in at different maturity, grade and skill levels.
“It was pretty hard, but we all pulled through,” acknowledged eighth-grade flutist Zinnia Dungjen.
George plans to take the band beyond school.
“I want the community to know we’re not stopping after football season,” he said. “As long as I’m here, we will not be an afterthought. We’ll give back.”
- To the Senior Center Network for its Hometown Heroes Goes Virtual outreach for Veterans Day. Fifty veterans signed up to receive a delivery of items donated from local businesses, a plan Grand Traverse County Senior Center Manager Lori Wells said sprang from the cancellation of the annual Hometown Heroes event last month because of COVID-19.
“We decided to take it to them,” said Wells. “So veterans that could not get out (Wednesday) know we did not forget about them.”
- To Traverse City West boys soccer head coach Matt Griesinger. The Michigan Interscholastic High School Soccer Coaches Association selected Titans head coach Matt Griesinger as its Big School Coach of the Year.
Griesinger received the award just two days before his 29th birthday and four days after he led the Titans to a second straight Division 1 state finals appearance at Comstock Park.
“I’ve heard from a lot of my guys since last night and my explanation has been that these kind of awards happen when the group succeeds,” Griesinger said. “Sometimes they seem like individual awards but no one is getting coach of the year if their team doesn’t do well.
“It’s indicative of a great group of guys around me and a great group of assistant coaches. It’s another thing that kind of helps us look back and recognize the positives of the year.”