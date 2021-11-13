- To the unnamed passers-by who pulled two victims to safety as a car caught fire after a single-vehicle crash in Antrim County early Sunday morning, according to Mancelona Fire Chief Chris Orman.
- To Glynn Williams and Charlene Moore, who recently gave $5 million to Interlochen Center for the Arts — the largest outright gift in the center’s history.
The gift provides need-based financial aid for Canadian students to attend Arts Camp and the Arts Academy, merit-based scholarships for music students, jazz or saxophone program enhancements, and more.
- To Traverse City Central senior Julia Flynn, who was to receive the Miss Cross Country award Friday in Mount Pleasant at the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association’s clinic and awards ceremony. Miss Cross Country goes to the best time by a senior at the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s state finals.
She won all her races this season except the Division 1 state championship, where she came in second. She won 18 of 31 high school races and finished in the top 10 in all but two, winning three Big North Conference championships.
“She’s been so fun to coach,” head coach Lisa Taylor said. “The most important thing is that she’s accepted the truth of looking at the long term and enjoying her high school experience and having fun.”
- To Cole Paton and Rose Grant, winners of the 2021 Iceman Cometh Challenge mountain bike race.
“I wanted to just empty the tank, give it everything I had,” Paton said. “But there are some really good competitors out there. Some people I’ve looked up to for years, so you never know until that last second in the race. And I honestly didn’t even know at that point. It was so tight.”
“I was really happy to be back and I surprised myself really with how well I felt,” said Grant, who won in 1 hour, 40 minutes and 51 seconds, just 10 minutes off the men’s winning time.