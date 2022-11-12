- To the local Salvation Army and those who will be giving to its annual Red Kettle campaign, which began Friday at Oleson’s Food Store on Long Lake Road. The campaign aims to raise $230,000 for local Christmas gifts, holiday food baskets, and youth and family programs. The kettles will be out through Christmas Eve at local businesses with bell ringers collecting donations six days a week. Volunteers can sign up at RegistertoRing.com.
- To the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, its donors and several local mission-driven organizations. The Community Foundation at the end of September announced it was giving $111,000 in grants to seven organizations across five counties in the Grand Traverse area.
Community fund grants went to support Discovery Center Great Lakes ($20,000); Housing North ($20,000); Generations Ahead ($15,000); the Land Information Access Association ($15,000); Northern Blooms Montessori Family Center ($15,000); the Thompsonville Area Revitalization Project ($15,000); and the Traverse Symphony Orchestra ($11,000).
- To Anika and Anci Dy. The Traverse City West Senior High School graduates, Michigan High School Athletic Association girls golf state champions and sisters finished in the top five for the Golf Association of Michigan’s Women’s Player of the Year honor, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.
Anci is a University of Indianapolis golfer, while Anika plays for the University of Michigan.
- To Traverse City Central High School’s “How to Start a Business” marketing class. Students designed sweatshirts and hats under the name “Harbor Hoods” and aim to give $1 from each product purchase to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan. Call 231-933-6554 to make a purchase.
- To Benzie Central High School’s Hunter Jones, who won a record-tying fourth cross country state title last weekend. Jones also ran the all-time fastest Division 3 finals time at 14 minutes, 46.5 seconds, was the fastest runner of the day to earn the Mr. Cross Country honor, and had the second-best finals performance in state history behind Dathan Ritzenhein’s 2000 time of 14:10.4.
