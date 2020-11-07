- To the Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation and Michigan Humanities. The Gerstacker Foundation, based in Midland, recently awarded the National Writers Series a $15,000 grant to support its Raising Writers programs, including the Front Street Writers, Battle of the Books and creative writing classes.
The NWS and Parallel 45 Theatre received a $5,575 matching grant from Michigan Humanities to support the virtual staged reading of “The Thanksgiving Play.”
- To the Traverse City St. Francis volleyball team. The Gladiators won their ninth straight district championship Thursday with a straight-sets victory over Elk Rapids in Mancelona.
The No. 7-ranked Glads (27-8-1) won 25-13, 25-9, 25-21, and advance to face Beaverton in the Division 3 regional Tuesday at Manton.
- To the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, which is punching $50,000 into the Regional Resiliency Program. The funds will be awarded to Emmet County businesses with nine or fewer employees that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Venture North Funding & Development, based in Traverse City, launched the Regional Resiliency Program in May with a $200,000 award from the Consumers Energy Foundation, originally established to help small businesses in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. It has since expanded to include Antrim and Manistee counties. It now has added Emmet County, according to a release.
To SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers, the Great Lakes Energy People Fund, the Grand Traverse Stewardship Initiative, Traverse City Rotary Good Works and the Fife Lake community. A new sugar shack recently arrived at Forest Area Community Schools, including some wood from the 1983 building, and will be used to make maple syrup in the spring. The project is a partnership between the various groups.