- To Sandcastles Children’s Museum in Ludington, which is offering free admission to frontline medical workers and their immediate family this month.
- To local resource artBright and The Salvation Army, which formed a partnership. ArtBright will donate accessible art kits and The Salvation Army will use them for children’s creative projects.
- To the Traverse City Tradehome Shoes store, which donated 150 pairs of socks to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan. The store donated a pack for every pack of Century brand socks sold.
Supply-chain issues have held up delivery of more and the store will give more to Big Brothers Big Sisters as they become available.
- To Traverse City’s Smith & Johnson Attorneys, P.C., which partnered with the organization Injury Board and donated gift cards from area restaurants to Munson Medical Center employees.
Smith & Johnson personnel said the gift cards are a way to support restaurants and boost the spirits of hospital workers.
- To the Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center’s Nikki Rothwell, who was reappointed to the National Agricultural Research, Extension, Education, and Economics Advisory Board’s Specialty Crop Committee by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
- To Traverse City’s 12th Street Intrepids, neighbors who — often joined by others — sing songs for about 30 minutes each day.
Their 500th consecutive performance took place last month — they’ve taken no days off since March 20, 2020, after the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown.
“It’s really a therapy tool,” said Nancy Bordine, one of the group’s core members. “It’s what we did to cope. It’s the only time, sometimes, that you have a real human connection.”