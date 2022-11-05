- To Michele and Jeff Joubran, who last month received the 2022 Lyle DeYoung Award, given to “a community member or members who have made a significant contribution to the vitality of downtown Traverse City.”
The Joubrans own Sweet Pea, an East Front Street children’s clothing and accessory store.
“Jeff and Michele are excellent examples of servant leaders,” Traverse City Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said in a release. “They are admired by their peers in the business community and are deeply involved in the community at large.”
To the Consumers Energy Foundation and Housing North. The Foundation pledged a $100,000 challenge grant to be matched by the nonprofit for its new Rental Preservation Project, a pilot program meant to increase availability of year-round rental housing in northwest Michigan.
Bogart was 24 when he was appointed to the council and a few years later was appointed mayor. Although there were some years he was so busy with his construction business he didn’t run for office, people wrote his name on the ballot and elected him anyway.
“I recognized right away that Rod was all about the Village of Kingsley,” said Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger, who spent 16 years serving as a council member with Bogart. “All of his efforts, everything he brought to the board was all about Kingsley.”
Bogart is not seeking re-election to another term.
