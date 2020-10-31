- To Stormcloud Brewing in Frankfort, which was one of five Michigan breweries to claim a medal at the 34th annual Great American Beer Festival Competition in Denver.
The GABF is the largest commercial beer competition in the world, according to a release. Over an 18-day period, 115 judges from 21 states evaluated 8,806 entries from 1,720 breweries.
Stormcloud Brewing won a silver medal for its 228 Tripel in the Belgian-Style Abbey Ale category.
- To those who participated in the third annual Big Day of Serving for Manistee County, which had a different format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A contactless food drive was held instead of performing service projects in the community. More than 6,500 pounds of food was distributed to 250 households in the county thanks to local business donations.
After purchasing the food, a donation of $1,300 from the remaining money was donated to Manistee’s United Way.
- To Cliff and Lottie Wagner. The Rotary Club of Traverse City gave a Paul Harris Fellowship to the Wagners for their work at Camp Greilick and with Boy Scouts. The couple spent thousands of hours volunteering, instructing and managing at the Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Educational Center.
Cliff served as an unofficial historian for the property. The award is the local club’s highest honor for non-Rotarians.
- To Dr. Robert A. Foote, a retired Traverse City optometrist who was among 17 individuals and organizations recognized at the Bureau of Services for Blind Persons Honor Roll Achievement Awards. Foote was one of two honored in the community partners category.
The virtual awards ceremony was held recently to recognize BSBP clients “who are exemplary in achieving their goals for employment and/or independent living after vision loss and to organizations who represent the values of National Disability Employment Awareness Month and BSBP’s core value of inclusion and diversity,” according to a release.
