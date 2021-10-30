- To the Bellaire Public Library, which recently received a H.O.P.E. grant from the Michigan Humanities Council, and will use the $9,250 to fund programs.
The library also received the 2021 State Librarian’s Excellence Award — which totals $3,000 — from the Michigan Library Association, State Librarian for Michigan Randy Riley and the Library of Michigan.
- To Aspen Dental, which is to offer free dental care for military veterans and spouses on Nov. 6 at two offices in Traverse City and Gaylord.
Appointments are required by calling 1-844-277-3646.
- To those behind the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Migizi Aviary/Rehabilitation Facility. The tribe recently received a $200,000 grant to construct the facility, which will rehabilitate and release eagles and provide educational opportunities.
- To those putting on the Community Car Seat Safety Check from noon to 3 p.m. today, Oct. 30, at the Gerrish Township Fire Department near Roscommon. Children must be present and free seats are available to some families.
- To Independent Bank, which closed Oct. 11 for its all-employee volunteer “Making A Difference Day” and donated $130,000 to organizations where they volunteered.
Employees helped the Cherryland Humane Society, Peace Ranch and Women’s Resource Center in the Traverse City area.
- To Suttons Bay High School media publications instructor Jessica Vitale and Traverse City West Senior High School biology and geometry teacher Kate Heydlauff, who received classroom improvement grants from TBA Credit Union.
Vitale was awarded $800 for new equipment for the student-run broadcasting studio. Heydlauff was awarded $150 for Teachers Pay Teachers to purchase activities and assessments to use in class.
- To the Kingsley High School volleyball team, which won the ABCD Quad in Leland on Monday and surpassed the 30-win mark in the process, marking 23 straight years hitting the milestone.
“That says a lot about all the players we’ve had come through this program,” head coach Dave Hall said.