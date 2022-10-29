- To the Traverse City Whiskey Co., which this week announced an expansion that’s expected to create almost 100 jobs.
The Whiskey Co. aims to build a new facility at the former Cherry Growers fruit processing location in Leelanau County, helped by a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant. The project is expected to generate an investment of about $20 million.
- To Grand Rapids-based rock band The American Hotel System, which won the grand prize at last weekend’s Music Prize competition in Louisiana, taking home a $10,000 check. Houghton Lake’s Jacob Betts is the frontman for the band, and Grayling High School grad Hailey Petty is the group’s drummer.
- To the Traverse City Pit Spitters, whose “Up North Cork Dorks” — an alternate persona of the Pit Spitters created to highlight the area’s wine industry — was named Promotion of the Year by the Northwoods League, a summer college baseball league which includes 22 teams in 7 different states and Canada.
“Blending the history of this area with the humor of minor league baseball created an incredible experience for Pit Spitters fans,” said Sam Connell, director of sales for the Pit Spitters.
- To the Village of Kingsley, which is to receive $1 million in funding for park upgrades. Brownson Memorial Park will soon have a treehouse, a walking path with fitness stations and be easier to maneuver for people who use walkers and wheelchairs.
Village Manager Dan Hawkins said credit for initiating the improvements goes to Kingsley Library staff, and he added that it became a community-wide effort involving the Downtown Development Authority, Parks and Recreation Commission, and several parents and community members.
“This could be a game changer for Kingsley,” Hawkins said. “It will encourage people to put their phones down, stop playing video games and give that couch a rest.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.