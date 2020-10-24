- To Traverse City’s Parallel 45 Theatre, which is celebrating its 10th birthday. It began 10 years ago with a budget of $14,000, but has since grown to have an annual budget of $750,000.
In 2010, Executive Director Erin Anderson Whiting said they “were happy with a few hundred people seeing our first show.” Fast forward to the 2019 summer festival when 3,000 attended.
“Our growth has been pretty remarkable,” said Whiting. “When we began, we were a company of passionate professional artists, starting from scratch, with all the artists, designers, administrators and technicians working for little, or no, money. We experienced the growing pains of all start-up businesses.”
- To Home Depot, which recently donated 60, 5-gallon buckets to Eastern Elementary School. Kindergarten through fifth-graders can learn bucket drumming as well as beats, composition and rhythm.
- To the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, which recently awarded more than $590,000 to several organizations and projects in Northwest Michigan. Nearly a dozen organizations share $24,000 in mini-grant funding, with an additional $20,000 coming later in the year for schools and arts projects.
- To the Friends of Traverse Area District Library, who are hosting the October Move-a-Thon fundraiser.
The idea is for participants to donate $23 and walk 23 miles by month’s end — the number chosen to recognize the 23-year anniversary of the Woodmere branch. Tyler Bevier said this month-long benefit is meant to help replace revenue that would have come from the annual book sale, which organizers canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He is a board member of the Friends nonprofit group and said he will walk on behalf of those who either aren’t able or don’t want to walk.
“It’s really more about getting people in the community thinking about the library,” said Amy Shamroe, Friends of TADL board member and publicity chairperson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.