- To those who helped out with Boardman River Bottomlands Restoration work. Keep Michigan Beautiful Inc. recently recognized their efforts with an award.
The Grand Traverse Conservation District’s 2021 Arbor Day events saw more than 1,600 native seedlings purchased and planted. Volunteers included Children’s House Montessori School students.
- To Leelanau Trail Crew members Eric Braverman, David Dean, Dave Fisher, Dick Kelley, Gary MacAulay, Dave Monstrey and Chuck Percy. TART Trails selected the Crew to receive the 2021 Jim Mudgett Trail Pioneer Award.
Crew members worked on improvements including trail safety inspections; replacing and repairing damaged signs, benches, pavement, bridges, boardwalks and culverts; marking vision areas at intersections; trimming vegetation; clearing debris; cutting roots under the trail; grading unpaved surfaces; repairing soil erosion and more.
- To George Colburn, of Starbright Media Corporation, and Stuart Hickman, of Mammoth Distilling, who gave $500 donations to the Little Traverse Historical Society.
The gifts honor the late Ernest Hemingway Mainland, of Petoskey, who also supported the Historical Society. Author Ernest Hemingway was Mainland’s uncle.
To the Skegemog Raptor Center, which treated a red-tailed hawk for West Nile virus after it was found eating out of a compost pile. The hawk was
- released earlier this month at the Boardman River Nature Center in Traverse City.
- To the Traverse City St. Francis boys tennis program, which won its first team state championship last weekend.
“We had so much depth that we were able to compete at every single flight,” said Ben Schmude, a team captain. “We didn’t have a weak flight. Everything worked perfectly this year.”