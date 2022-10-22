- To the Glen Lake equestrian team, which recently qualified to compete in the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association state championship meet for the first time. The Lakers also took first place at the Region D Equestrian Team Meet at the Western Michigan Fairgrounds in Ludington earlier this month.
- To those behind the Thompsonville Area Revitalization Project. TARP’s Phase 2 can proceed after the project received three grants totaling $100,000 — a $75,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Grant, $10,000 Rotary Charities of Traverse City Seed Grant and $15,000 Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Grant — going toward construction of a Thompsonville Junction Visitor’s Center, a Thompsonville Trailhead on the Betsie Valley Trail and improvements to George W. Sharp Park.
- To the Student Success Center at Northwestern Michigan College for recently bringing in dogs for students to pet or snuggle to help them relax during midterms.
- To the 20 SEEDS EcoCorps members who during the summer worked on projects such as reforestation, erosion control, creating fuel breaks and habitat restoration in the Huron-Manistee National Forests.
- To 17-year-old Northwest Education Services Career Tech student Ben McGuire, of Traverse City. McGuire entered and won a state interviewing contest, then went on to finish second in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America event in San Diego, which had more than 7,100 students participate.
The interview contest is part of FCCLA’s “STAR” events where students exhibit communication skills, understanding of a job’s requirements, preparation of a portfolio and completion of a job application, according to North Ed.
“You’ve got to expect to get the job,” said McGuire. “That’s one of the reasons I won those competitions. I expected to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.