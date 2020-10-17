- To the Traverse Area District Library and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. TADL received a $14,000 Improving Access to Information grant from the Institute. Funds support the new Student Success portal, a collaboration between TADL and Newton’s Road that provides STEM kits for students in the five-county region.
- To Old Mission Peninsula, Willow Hill and Northport schools. Norte recognized area schools for participating in the Oct. 7 Walk to School Day.
Old Mission earned the “most walk-tastic” title for making the half-mile trek from the Peninsula Library with the Peninsula Township Fire Department. Willow Hill and Northport received the high-achiever award.
- To volunteers who improved the Bay View Woods trails over the summer, leveling many sections of boardwalk and distributing wood chips to numerous wet areas. Bay View Woods in Petoskey consists of approximately 172 acres of varied habitats, including cedar-hemlock wetlands and mixed hardwoods. Nearly 3 miles of trails meander throughout the woods.
- To TBA Credit Union, which donated $1,300 to Traverse City Area Public Schools to “support elementary and middle school efforts to create do-it-yourself ice packs to use outdoors and at recess,” according to a release.
The goal of the ice packs “is to reduce the need for students to go into the office throughout the school day” to limit potential COVID-19 exposure.
- To the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce and the Consumers Energy Foundation. The Chamber received a $25,000 grant from the Foundation to help small businesses attract customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chamber said the grant will help establish and promote a small-business resiliency program. According to a release from the Chamber, the program will emphasize “be open and safe” and “shop and buy local” messages. A virtual marketing series to reach consumers “in non-traditional ways” is also planned.
