- To TCAPS Montessori at Glenn Loomis for being named 2021 Most Walk-Tastic by Norte earlier this month, for Northern Michigan Walk to School Day.
Willow Hill Elementary, Eastern Elementary and the Woodland School were honorable mentions.
- To SEEDS Eco-Corps workers, who finished a season of work at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Crew members cleared trails; built drains; repainted trail markers; cleared brush; constructed and installed new signs; assisted with improvements on Alligator Hill; and replaced a boardwalk in Glen Haven.
- To the Cadillac Lofts project, which was recognized at the International Economic Development Council’s 2021 annual conference.
The project received a gold award in the Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse category.
Cadillac Lofts “included the renovation of an abandoned grocery store and two single-story buildings into commercial space and much-needed rental housing,” according to a release.
- To volunteers who recently gathered common milkweed seeds as part of a Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy event at the Mitchell Creek Meadows Preserve.
The seeds were to be used for projects such as habitat restoration, increasing biodiversity, or adding habitat for pollinators like the monarch butterfly.
More events are planned with other plants, such as native goldenrod and little bluestem.
- To Charlevoix resident Des Linden for finishing 17th in the women’s elite field at the 125th Boston Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 35 minutes, 25 seconds.
Linden previously won the race in 2018.
- To Traverse City St. Francis alum Jacob Klingelsmith, who made his debut with the Mountain West Experts rugby club last Saturday at the inaugural Premier Rugby Sevens Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.
The PR7s is the first professional seven-player rugby league in the world.