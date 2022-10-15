- To Nic Welty of 9 Bean Rows who set a new record in the giant gourd competition in Dundee, Michigan.
Welty said he knew had a prize-winning squash, but he didn’t realize he had the largest squash ever grown until weighing it at the Pumpkin Palooza on Oct. 1.
“Scrump” weighed in at 1,893.5 pounds, and has a social media following, thanks to Welty’s son Levi, who named it.
Welty started the prized gourd in a gallon bucket last spring Suttons Bay and transferred it to one of his three hoop houses on the 9 Bean Rows property. By mid-July, the squash was growing up to 40 pounds a day.
- To the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, which will invest $1 million from its endowment into local businesses and nonprofits through a new investment strategy with Venture North and Northern Initiatives.
The companies, as Community Development Finance Institutions, will provide credit and financial services to underserved markets and communities in the five-county region. This type of program-related investing expands the foundation’s impact beyond grantmaking, said David Mengebier, the foundation’s president and CEO in a press statement.
“It also allows us to strengthen the local economy and small business network, which are both critical to regional vitality.”
Guiding investment decisions are economic, social and environmental goals like increasing professional, IT, scientific and technical jobs in the region; improving access to housing, mobility, and youth mental health; and protecting northwest Michigan’s air, water and land resources. The Community Development Coalition of Northwest Michigan keeps a scorecard on these goals.
- To Alexis Ball, who reminds us that sticking to something you’re not immediately good at is more formative and inspirational than innate ability.
Alexis started running track in fifth grade, choosing the mile as her race, even though she often finished near the back of the pack. She stuck to her mile, admitting it wasn’t always easy to keep showing up for practice and races.
“It was a challenge when you’re working just as hard as the other girls, but you’re nowhere near as fast as them,” she said.
But she embraced a growth mindset, deciding that endless improvement is possible because “what you put into it, you get out of it. The results come.”
Now a junior at Central High School, Alexis is the lead runner on the competitive Trojan cross-country team. As writer Ty Schmidt points out, she reminds us that as much as talent counts, effort counts twice.
