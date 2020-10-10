- To the Traverse City Central and Traverse City St. Francis boys tennis teams, which both continued remarkable runs this season.
No. 2-ranked Traverse City St. Francis earned its 13th straight trip to the Division 4 state finals with a victory in Wednesday’s districts. And make it 14 years in a row for the Division 2 No. 13-ranked Traverse City Central Trojans.
“It’s never a given that a team goes to states, even us being the strong favorite,” St. Francis head coach Dane Fosgard said. “We can’t take it for granted.”
- To Traverse City-based SampleServe’s founder and CEO Russell Schindler, who made it out of the lobby, to the top floor “board room” and was able to ask for funding for his environmental project software and field app company on “Elevator Pitch.”
The show, scheduled to air on Dec. 2, is backed by “Entrepreneur” magazine and has start-ups making a 60-second “elevator pitch” about their company. If they pass the initial test, the doors open to four investors. Schindler was seeking a $500,000 investment on his company with a $7 million valuation.
- To Northwestern Michigan College student Alexandra Swainston, who is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named a 2020 Coca-Cola Military Leaders of Promise Scholar. Swainston will receive a $1,000 award.
- To the Sunrise Rotary Club, which recently gave another 400 backpacks for middle and high school students in Traverse City Area Public Schools. This donation is in addition to the backpacks and school supplies already provided through the club’s annual Backpacks for Kids program.
- To the Bay View Association’s Campus Club volunteers, who recently collected $8,500 for the Manna Food Project. This nonprofit aims to feed people throughout northern Michigan. Meijer plans to match the donation 2 to 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.