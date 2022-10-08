- To Traverse City Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy, who recently received the 2022 Jim Mudgett Trail Pioneer Award.
The nonprofit Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails honored Derenzy for her work on the Boardman Lake Loop Trail, which was completed earlier this year. The award is named after a founding member of the group’s board.
TART Trails Board Member Sara Harding said Derenzy is humble, genuine, collaborative and that the local community is lucky to have her.
- To the members of Impact100 Traverse City for their continuing generosity toward the Grand Traverse area. The group awarded $336,000 in grants recently, divided evenly between the nonprofits Friends of the Garden Theater, North Country Trail and Single MOMM. Impact100’s membership totals 336 women, who each donate $1,000 and vote on which nonprofits receive awards.
The grants fund major projects, such as new equipment and building accessibility work at the theater, an accessible trailhead and boardwalk, and a new mobile office for Single MOMM.
“We hope even more will be inspired to join us next year in helping our regional nonprofits dream big to improve the quality of life we all treasure in our five-county area,” Impact100 TC President Sam Charnes said in a release.
The local group has given more than $1.7 million in grants to area nonprofits since its start in 2017.
- To local residents reaching out to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Northern Michigan Chapter of the American Red Cross Executive Director Michelle Gallagher said last week Michigan volunteers, including at least one local, were on their way to help 33,000 people in 260 shelters in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
“What our job is right now in northern Michigan, is to most likely send more volunteers down ...,” Gallagher said, adding the local chapter has gotten “a lot” of calls from the Grand Traverse area with people inquiring what they can do to help.
