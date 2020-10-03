- To Indigenous communities across North America, which on Tuesday marked the eighth annual Orange Shirt Day, a way to remember and honor Indigenous children who suffered and died in residential and boarding schools under U.S. and Canadian assimilation policies.
According to The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, Indigenous children often were subjected to beatings for speaking their native language and brutalized in a variety of ways. Some did not survive the experience.
“The impacts from our stolen identities can be felt on an individual basis, on a family basis and on a community basis,” said Shannon Martin, director of the Ziibiwing Center of Anishinabe Culture and Lifeways, owned and operated by the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan.
- To siblings and Kalkaska Township firefighters Kevin and Kyle Jenkins, who on Monday were honored by state officials, police and Kalkaska locals for saving a woman’s life. The pair rescued Denise Schroeter, 62, who was found unconscious on her kitchen floor as a fire raged in her home on Oct. 2, 2019. Each was offered the Michigan State Police Distinguished Citizen Award.
Schroeter was treated for smoke inhalation at Kalkaska Munson Hospital and regained consciousness. Both Jenkins brothers, along with MSP Trooper Adam Whited, also were treated for smoke inhalation after the incident.
The brothers also received a Heroism Award from the Sons of the American Revolution. Whited, who arrived on the scene soon after the brothers, soon will be honored with MSP’s Bravery Award.
- To Dan Walters, owner of Grand Traverse Diesel Service, who participated for three years in the design process that resulted in the Western Star 49X, a heavy-duty truck model that can be adapted to many uses. The vehicle was unveiled to the world Tuesday during an event at GT Diesel’s facility in Traverse City. Based in Portland, Oregon, Western Star is owned by Daimler North America.
- To the Kingsley football team, which won its season opener 36-14 over Ogemaw Heights.
- To the drone program at Northwestern Michigan College, which marked a decade of launching students into the growing field and was recently named the only college program in Michigan to participate in the Federal Aviation Administration’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Collegiate Training initiative.
- To Cherry Republic, which considered its drive-up job fair in Empire so successful that it scheduled two more. Its second event happened this week in Glen Arbor, and the third is scheduled for Oct. 14 in Traverse City. The business is seeking workers for its holiday call center, the Cherry Public House restaurant and for its fulfillment centers in both Traverse City and Empire.
To the Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators football team, which in a game on Sept. 25 recovered from a 0-14 deficit to pull out a 42-20 win over Grayling. Gladiator Charlie Peterson threw a touchdown pass to Jimmy Muzljakovich in the first half, then scrambled in for a touchdown just before halftime to cut Grayling’s lead to 20-14. Luke Biggar scored twice in the second half, his first goal giving St. Francis a 21-20 lead.
