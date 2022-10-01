- To Kingsley Football’s assistant coach Connor Schueller, whose transformation from player to coach is a lesson in finding strength through grief.
Schueller’s mom Trina founded the Touchdown Club that raised funds for the football team, plus did “all the football duties that nobody ever notices or appreciates,” said Stags JV assistant coach Robert Whims.
“Better still, she was the kind of mom that would check in with kids — not just ones on the team, but other kids — and ask them how they were doing. And she meant it. Everybody knew her, and everybody loved her.”
When Trina passed away from COVID-19 in 2021, Schueller’s senior year, the community grieved with his family, making a lasting impression on the young man. He is now one of the varsity coaches who get a headset on the field and is studying to take his real estate license exam.
“The community took such care of me, so I thought I’d give back.”
- To Grand Traverse County dispatcher Andrea Holczman, who, in her 15-year career, had never talked a woman through the process of giving birth — until this week. She led a caller through helping a woman in labor in a Honda Pilot at the intersection of U.S. 37 South near Center Road; EMS turned up when it was time to cut the umbilical cord.
Holczman said her primary role was to make sure the mother was comfortable as she pushed the baby out, and then make sure the new baby girl was wrapped in blankets or towels.
“She’s had several kids before, and it sounds like she had a history of her labors going pretty quickly,” Holczman said. “My partners took over the radio traffic so I could focus on the caller.”
Mom and baby were transported to Munson Medical Center, and are doing well, she said.
- To all the winners and nominees in the Record-Eagle’s “Simply the Best” competition announced this week.
This year’s contest included nearly 12,000 nominations and more than 18,500 votes.
- The Downtown Traverse City Association launched a new Traverse City Comedy Fest on Feb. 2-4, 2023, that will bring more than 40 comedians to the city, according to a press statement on Wednesday.
Venues include the City Opera House, Traverse City Comedy Club, Encore 201, The Workshop Brewing Company and Hotel Indigo, which will showcase a mix of “stand-up performances, improv, podcast tapings and specialty shows,” with specific lineup details to come in the future, the release said.
The region already proved its comic support in the years the Traverse City Film Festival organized the Traverse City Winter Comedy Arts Festival, said Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy.
“The Traverse City Film Festival ran a great comedy event for several years, and we were sorry to see it go when it was discontinued,” said Derenzy of the former festival, which drew headliners like Rosie O’Donnell, Bill Maher and Judd Apatow during its run from 2011-2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.