- To Jan Warren, recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Service Award.
Warren now serves on the City Opera House, Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation and United Way Citizens’ Advisory Committee boards. She spent 50 years volunteering for nonprofits and government commissions, including the Traverse City Planning Commission and the Joint Planning Commission for Grand Traverse Commons.
“My heart is full,” Warren said at a Wednesday luncheon. “As I look around this room, I am literally awed by your presence today. Dear friends, terrific co-workers, colleagues and collaborators, community champions, regional leaders: You are my role models and my mentors.”
The annual civic award, given by local economic development organization Traverse Connect, was first presented in 1929.
- To Aurora B Lounge LLC, of Indian River; Autumn Eve Creations, of Alanson; Creative Graphics by Eva, of Harbor Springs; Fade Did, of Petoskey; Superior Board Company, of Kewadin; Two Women Beading, of Petoskey; and Watercolor Artist Russ LaLonde, of Cheboygan. The Northern Lakes Economic Alliance’s new Innovation Alliance gave funding awards to the seven Indigenous-owned businesses at a pitch event.
- To the Great Lakes Potato Chip Co., of Traverse City. Great Lakes Potato Chips is in the final round of the Michigan Manufacturers Association’s 2021 Coolest Thing Made in Michigan contest.
- To the projects and programs recently awarded grants by the Manistee County Community Foundation: Springdale Township’s tennis court resurfacing project, the Arcadia Township Historical Commission’s Museum Carriage House project, Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan’s Finding Foster Families: A Recruitment and Retention Campaign in Manistee County, Housing North’s Housing Ready position, the Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative, the Leaps and Bounds Early Childhood Education Program at Onekama Consolidated Schools, and the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts’ exterior door security breach project.