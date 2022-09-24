- To the Detroit Red Wings for once again holding their training camp up north in Traverse City. The Wings’ camp runs through Monday at Centre ICE Arena.
- To former Traverse City Area Public Schools music instructor and administrator Lynn Hansen, who is set to conduct the Michigan Marching and Alumni bands at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor this weekend. Hansen was one of 12 women to join the Michigan Marching Band in 1972, the first year women were allowed.
The invitation to conduct at Homecoming gave her pause at first, but understanding the event marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX inroads and the 125th anniversary of the band convinced her.
“I’m going to have a blast,” Hansen said.
- To this year’s winners of the Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City’s large and small landscape awards. Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home won the large-size garden award and the Master Gardener groups in Traverse City which plant the flower boxes on Front Street, the garden by the tunnel at Clinch Park and the gardens at Hull Park received the small-size award.
- To Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, which each recently received a 2022 Maternity Care Excellence Award. The awards are part of the Maternity Care Project, which aims to decrease infant mortality, reduce unnecessary cesarian sections and educate new and expecting parents.
- To Josh Cassada, a physicist and U.S. Navy test pilot who will be part of the four-person team preparing to lead the NASA Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.
They’re expected to take off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in about a week. The flight will be Cassada’s first since entering the space program in 2013.
Cassada’s wife Megan is from Charlevoix and the family lives their part-time, according to reports from NASA and the Charlevoix Courier.
