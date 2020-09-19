- To those in the northwest Lower Michigan community who participated in the United Way’s Day of Caring on Thursday.
More than 160 volunteers signed up to work on local outdoor projects for more than a dozen nonprofits, “including weeding, painting, sorting donations, and maintenance work,” according to a United Way of Northwest Michigan statement.
School supply donations for third-grade teachers filled a UPS trailer.
“We at United Way continue to be astounded by the incredible caring power of our community,” United Way of Northwest Michigan President Seth Johnson said in the release. “Even with the ongoing pandemic, our community has shown up and raised their hands and made an impact.”
- To YouthWork Industries for work on a trail in Traverse City. YouthWork Industries is a Child and Family Services Program that is part of the national AmeriCorps network, which works with communities on environmental and conservation projects. The half-mile trail will have about 3 inches of gravel on its surface as it travels between Wadsworth Street, through Hannah Park and ending at Union Street.
- To volunteers in Cedar for work done on the town’s iconic footbridge. The freshly-painted red bridge also got some fresh decking.
“Everybody loves the color,” said Ray Pleva, who has long been a supporter of the Cedar park. “For Cedar being a Polish community there was no other color.”
- To the Glen Lake community. Tennis has been a part of the community for decades but Wednesday marked a first when they hosted the Clay Court Classic on the Glen Lake campus. It was the first tennis match played on Glen Lake Community Schools’ grounds and was led with an opening ceremony and “first hits” by people who have been a part of Leelanau Tennis from the start.
- To the Glen Lake Woman’s Club and University of Michigan Club of Grand Traverse, which both recently awarded scholarships to Glen Lake High School graduates as well as undergraduate students.
