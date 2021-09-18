- To former Traverse City Central High School baseball coach and athletic director Ian Hearn, who will be inducted into the Central Michigan University Athletics Hall of Fame.
Hearn wrestled at CMU from 1990-95, was a three-time Mid-American Conference champion and a four-time NCAA Championships qualifier with a career record of 74-45. He also was a two-time baseball letter winner.
- To Traverse City’s Weston Willoughby, who was dubbed the “unofficial” Champion of the 2021 Triple Crown of Canoe Racing.
Willoughby and partner Wesley Dean finished second at both the AuSable River Canoe Marathon and Quebec’s Classique Internationale de canots de la Mauricie. He also raced in the virtual New York General Clinton Canoe Regatta.
- To Munson Medical Center’s Children’s Educational Services program and Chief Human Resources Officer Sue Peters. The program celebrated its 30th anniversary with a surprise party for Peters, who cut the ribbon on a new playground on Tuesday in Traverse City.
Peters was celebrated for her role in creating the hospital’s child care program, which has grown to encompass five locations, 65 staff members and 661 children ranging in age from infant to 12 years old.
- To Alexis Sattler, a 17-year-old Kingsley High School student who won the $500 grand prize in the Grand Traverse Pavilions’ Make It Grand-Parent Essay Challenge.
- To more than 100 golfers and volunteers who helped raise more than $10,000 for scholarships at the Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area’s recent outing at Interlochen Golf Course.
- To Wisconsin’s James Burke and Olivia Dietzel, as well as the City of Frankfort. Burke and Dietzel won the men’s and women’s overall titles at the Michigan Ironman 70.3 triathlon last Sunday, which was hosted by Frankfort.
“Perfect day,” Burke said. “I can’t say enough about Frankfort, and I had a lot of fun in the race.”