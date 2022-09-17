- To those leading and supporting the Antrim County “Colors of Cancer” program, which this autumn is set to expand to include aid for people with bladder, kidney, liver and skin cancers. Services will continue for lung, colon, pancreatic, cervical and prostate cancer patients.
The expansion seeks to help with transportation, food and home support for those in cancer treatment who are uninsured or underinsured. The program used to be named “Five Colors of Cancer” and was started in 2019 by the group Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention.
- To Frankfort’s Stormcloud Brewing Company, which was recently named Brewery of the Year at the 2022 USA Beer Ratings Competition in California.
The brewery won medals for multiple drinks, with beers being judged by people with commercial buying experience.
- To Creekside School in Traverse City and Rapid City Elementary School in Kalkaska, which both recently received youth literacy grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
Creekside received $3,000 and the Rapid City school was given $2,000.
- To the Traverse City Pit Spitters and the more than 15,000 children from 103 local schools who participated in the Pit Spitters’ reading club this year. Students who read the required amount of time in March earned a ticket to a Pit Spitters game. More than 7,500 tickets were given away.
- To the Glen Arbor Township Fire Department, which is to receive a $95,238 Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters grant to help update a diesel exhaust system.
To the more than 200 golfers and others who recently helped raise more than $160,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan at its annual Golf Event at Traverse City Golf and Country Club. The money helps provide local children with an adult mentor.
