- To Traverse City business Cultured Kombucha Co., which recently announced it’s expanding into Michigan’s 85 SpartanNash Stores. The markets will sell four flavors of the company’s kombucha, “a lightly effervescent fermented drink of sweetened tea,” as stated on Cultured Kombucha’s website.
SpartanNash operates grocery stores such as Family Fare, D&W Fresh, VG’s Grocery and others.
- To Venture North Funding and the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, which both recently received economic progress grants — $50,000 and $35,000, respectively — from the DTE Energy Foundation. The grants are geared toward “job creation, and business attraction, retention, and expansion, for underserved populations,” according to the Foundation’s website.
Traverse City-based Venture North is a U.S. Department of the Treasury-certified Community Development Financial Institution. Northern Lakes is a public/private nonprofit whose mission is to “help communities and entrepreneurs retain and create quality jobs in Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, & Emmet Counties,” as stated on its website.
- To the Grand Traverse and Leelanau conservation districts and the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program for holding a free tire recycling event Friday at Northwest Education Services Career Tech in Traverse City. The event focused on large equipment and tractor tires from agricultural producers.
- To the Fresh Wind Christian Community and Hope House of Northwest Michigan. The Interlochen church will be working with the Frankfort-based ministry Hope House, which intends to help single pregnant women of ages 18-25 by giving them a place to live through two years after their children are born and offering life-skills training, educational courses, counseling and job placement aid.
Hope House is expected to start welcoming residents early next year.
