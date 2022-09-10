- To the Kiwanis Club of Traverse City, which recently gave Norte a $5,600 grant. The money will help the nonprofit add 20 new bikes to its Grand Traverse Regional Kids’ Bike Library this fall.
- To Embrace Pet Insurance for offering free parvo vaccines and boosters, available from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 21 at the Otsego County Fire Department. The Otsego County Animal Shelter will run the drive-through clinics.
- To the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency for continuing its Laundry Project on Thursdays each month, and to RJG Inc. for recently hosting a drive to collect bottles of unscented detergent and dryer sheets for Project participants. Laundry service is free through December to those who need it.
- To Onaway’s Moran Iron Works, which received a $500,561 award from the U.S Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration as part of Small Shipyard Grant Program awards. Moran was the only one in Michigan to receive a grant.
Funds will go “to support the purchase of a CNC Fabricating System and Drill Line,” according to the USDOT Maritime Administration website. “This project will greatly enhance automation of complex fabrications and drastically reduce time of production.”
- To the local children who are participating in a pen pal program started by the Charlevoix nonprofit Michigan for Ukraine. The letter-writing initiative helps them connect with Ukrainian children impacted by the war with Russia.
Eight-year-old Evelyn was one who joined a pen pal writing event and looks forward to making a new Ukrainian friend. “I want to learn everything about her,” she said.
Elk Rapids Library and Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church in Traverse City also supported the effort.
