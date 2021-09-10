- To Tom’s Food Markets, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The business was started by Tom and Eva Deering in 1946 with a 1,200-square-foot Traverse City store originally called Deering’s Market.
Tom’s, now owned by four of the Deerings’ granddaughters, currently consists of five supermarkets — three in Traverse City and one each in Interlochen and Northport — and has more than 200 employees.
“My greatest joy with the job is to be out in the markets and working alongside our associates,” said Nancy Deering Sands, one of the four granddaughters. “It’s really important to me to find time every week to visit the markets and work in the individual departments. You would have seen me all last weekend stocking shelves at 14th Street.”
To those who made the Aug. 21
- Jim Ooley Scholarship Endowment Golf Outing “a great success,” raising money for local student scholarships.
“The community support is amazing and heartwarming,” Tom Ooley wrote in an email to the Record-Eagle.
Jim Ooley was a longtime football coach and teacher at Traverse City High School, currently named Traverse City Central High School, winning three state championships in the 1970s and ‘80s.
- To Lila Swan, of Traverse City, who recently graduated with honors from Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Alabama.
- To Traverse City high school student David Jeynes, who received a full scholarship opportunity from the Grand Traverse Region Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 234 and the Ray Aviation Scholarship Foundation. Jeynes will use the funds for pilot training at Giving Wings Aviation, based at Cherry Capitol Airport, and hopes to be nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy, study engineering and become an astronaut.
- To those responsible for the Nature Playscape being built at the Grand Traverse Conservation District’s Boardman River Nature Center.
The 55,125-square-foot playground features a mud kitchen, child-size nest, tunnel, giant climbable spider net, water feature and more.
“I’m excited after COVID to build a safe outdoor space for kids to roam and climb,” co-designer and volunteer Tracie MacPherson said. “There’s a lot of dimensions to the playscape that address children where they are developmentally.”