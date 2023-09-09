- To the more than 200 golfers and others who helped Big Brothers Big Sisters raise nearly $180,000 at its yearly golf event at the Traverse City Country Club. The money goes toward helping youth, their families and mentors.
- To Michigan literacy nonprofit Beyond Basics, which will be offering reading tutoring to kindergarten through 12th-grade students at Alanson, Pellston, Harbor Springs and East Jordan schools this year.
“Our goal in our first year is to tutor between 300 and 400 students among the four districts,” said Beyond Basics Co-Founder and CEO Pamela Good. “We are hoping to work with the districts for two or three years for this pilot project.”
- To Traverse City’s JohnPaul Morris, as well as the cast and crew of his film “Quicksand.” The independent movie, made in Michigan, is currently being screened in theaters around the area and Michigan before seeing a worldwide release later this month. The film premiered at the Traverse City Film Festival last year and has been screened at other festivals across the country, including the Austin Film Festival.
“‘Quicksand’ is proof of how powerful independent films can be,” said actor Simon Elias. “When exceptional individuals come together to create collaboratively and tell stories, the size of the budget doesn’t really matter. The quality of this film surpasses any preconceptions you might have about independent cinema, and it will undoubtedly take you on an amazing and amusing journey.”
- To those behind the Simply Give program at local Meijer stores, which benefits Northwest Food Coalition member pantries through the end of this month. Shoppers can buy a $10 donation card, which will be converted into food-only gift cards for the local pantries.
