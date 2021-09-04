- To the Traverse Area District Library and Interlochen Public Radio for a partnership which brings live classical music to the public via a free series of events.
The series starts Sunday, Sept. 12, outside TADL’s Woodmere Avenue branch and will continue at the library through May, with performances set for the second Sunday of each month.
“You don’t have to sit in silence for an hour like you might at some types of classical music events. Just come in and out and enjoy,” said IPR Music Director Amanda Sewell.
- To Williamsburg’s Archangel Gabriel Greek Orthodox Church, which is set to host its first services on Sunday.
Construction of the church began in 2018, and the facility is now ready for its grand opening.
“It turned out beyond my wildest dreams,” said Father Ciprian Streza. “It turned out amazing.”
- To the Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology, Cognition, the North Country Trail Association, Grass River Natural Area and El Grupo Norte Youth Cycling. The nonprofits are all finalists for Impact100 Traverse City grants.
Three will receive $110,000 grants at Impact100 Traverse City’s annual meeting later this month.
- To Traverse City West head football coach Greg Vaughan, who recently was selected as a Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week.
- To the Northern Michigan Wolves, who last month won their second Greater Midwest Football Conference Championship in four years.
The title finished off an undefeated season for the Wolves, a Traverse City-based semi-pro club.
“We deserved it,” said Traverse City Central alum Evan Gattin, who started playing for the Wolves in 2008. “We put in so much work. Everybody says they want to win a championship, but when you actually do it and go 13-0, it’s just unreal.”