- To the Glen Arbor Arts Center and those who created “Mini Masterpieces.” More than 100 small works of art are displayed on trees along a walkway to the gallery, and behind the building. Visitors can go and see the community exhibition until Monday.
- To Haslett’s Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll — a member of the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame, women’s golf coach at Michigan State University and the winningest golfer in Golf Association of Michigan history — who won the GAM Women’s Senior Championship at Petoskey-Bay View Country Club this week.
It’s the 17th individual GAM title she has won, including two Michigan Women’s Amateur titles, a GAM Championship, 11 GAM Women’s Mid-Amateur wins and three GAM Tournament of Champions wins. She has 22 total, when team titles are accounted for.
- To the Tamarack Gallery in Omena, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Saturday. The gallery is known for highlighting the fine art and functional craftsmanship of more than 50 artists.
“There’s been some rough times, but there’s satisfaction in perseverance,” said gallery matriarch Sally Viskochil.
- To the Boyne Area Free Clinic in Boyne City and the Stehouwer Free Clinic in Cadillac, which both received $15,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for free or low-cost medical, dental and behavioral health services, as well as vision and pharmaceutical aid for the uninsured or underinsured.
- To the 1,083 Traverse City Area Public Schools high school students who scored a 3, 4 or 5 on Advanced Placement examinations during the 2021-22 school year, making them eligible for college credit.
TCAPS high school students finished 1,399 AP exams during the year.
- To Alanson Public Schools, which is now a designated MI HEARTSafe School, joining Glen Lake Community Schools, Boyne City High School and Traverse City Area Public Schools.
Staff members volunteered to join the school’s Medical Emergency Response Team and plan to gain CPR and AED certification through the American Heart Association. The school will hold two cardiac drills during the year with Emmet County emergency and public safety personnel.
