- To Ryan Naumcheff and the Mancelona Ironmen football team. The sophomore quarterback scored a total of six touchdowns — five rushing TDs and one passing score — in Mancelona’s 52-20 win over Tawas on Thursday, a victory that broke a nine-game losing streak that stretched back more than a year.
Naumcheff completed 6 of 9 passes for 140 yards and had 180 rushing yards on 16 carries on the night.
“I had good blockers,” Naumcheff said.
- To Norte, which recently gave $1,000 to The Children’s House’s Braiden Voss Memorial Scholarship thanks to the 126 cyclists who rode in Patrick’s Heavy Ride.
Norte is a Traverse City-based youth cycling organization, and The Children’s House is an independent Montessori school.
- To the more than 130 golfers, and others, who helped Little River Casino Resort raise $63,305 at its Charity Golf Outing earlier this summer at Manistee National Golf and Resort. Funds boost groups helping the Manistee area, including Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club, Mason County Family Events, Miss Sawyer’s Kids with a Cause, Fixing Furry Friends, Manistee County Habitat for Humanity, the Childhood Cancer Campaign, Little Rascals Cat Sanctuary, the Arts and Culture Alliance of Manistee County, Mason County PAWS and the Armory Youth Project.
- To the staff at Munson Medical Center for earning the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Award and the Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite Award.
The awards highlight the hospital’s stroke time to treatment — 85% of patients are treated in an hour or less — with Munson earning the GWTG recognition for 10 straight years.
To the City of Charlevoix, which recently received a federal grant for working with the local historical society to replace the roof on the ex-Chicago and West Michigan Railroad Charlevoix Station. The structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
