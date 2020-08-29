- To those who contributed to the National Writers Series’ “Life in the Time of Virus,” a website that collects essays and poems about living through the coronavirus pandemic.
- To the Traverse City Thunder 16U travel softball team, which collectively decided they were looking for more following their final tournament this summer. Each girl who is with the team made it known they want to play college softball.
So, they came together to give themselves the best shot at that goal. The team is making the transition into a college showcase team.
“I am really excited to work with kids from Traverse City, it’s pretty special,” said head coach Bobby Humphrey, who is a TC native and graduated from TC Central in 1999. “It happened very quickly, but I think everybody is really excited about the opportunity.”
- To the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy and those supporting its Campaign for Generations.
A new, 230-acre nature preserve in the heart of the Platte River watershed opened to the public this week in Benzie County. The Lower Woodcock Lake Preserve is part of the local land conservancy’s $71.5 million campaign to protect more than 6,000 acres of the region’s most ecologically valuable lands between the Lake Michigan shoreline in Manistee County and the far stretches of the Jordan River Valley in Antrim County.
Overall, Jennifer Jay, communications director for the Conservancy, said this project is a major milestone in the conservancy’s campaign.
- To Cadillac-based Michigan State Police Trooper Tyler Baker. Four blown tires and a stroke at the wheel could’ve spelled the end for a Petoskey man — if Baker hadn’t intervened.
A flurry of 911 calls from concerned drivers along U.S. 131 on Tuesday morning alerted police to the odd sight, according to Lt. Derrick Carroll.
Baker found an 84-year-old man’s white Chevy Equinox rumbling along the shoulder at a snail’s pace with four completely shredded tires, according to Carroll. Baker flicked on his lights and siren, but the driver didn’t react.
Baker then tried pulling aside the driver and calling to him, which again proved unsuccessful. So Baker tried a more unusual technique — pulling in front of the man and gradually slowing down, using his patrol vehicle to slow the man’s car.
Both Baker’s patrol SUV and the 84-year-old’s Equinox bore minor damage, but it worked.
Doctors reported back to the MSP later that day, informing Baker that if he hadn’t acted fast the 84-year-old would almost certainly not have survived.
“He was pretty humble — ‘We do a lot of good stuff all the time and I was just there and doing what I’m supposed to do,’ (he said),” Carroll said. “We’re proud of him and what he did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.