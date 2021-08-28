- To the Traverse City Pit Spitters for winning yet another Northwoods League baseball title. Traverse City won its second Northwoods title on Aug. 20 by beating the St. Cloud Rox.
The Pit Spitters won the championship in their first season in 2019. COVID-19 forced the 2020 season to be condensed to a pod format, with Traverse City making it to the Michigan pod championship but falling to the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies.
- To the nonprofit Beaver Island Association for being a finalist in the Land Rover Defender Above and Beyond Service Awards’ environmental category.
The association was recognized for its preservation, collaboration and forest-fire prevention work, and more.
- To the Traverse City Central and West football teams, for seizing the opportunity to play on the grand stage of The Big House, Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
- To Lee Hornberger, a Traverse City-based arbitrator and mediator, who was picked for both the 2021 Michigan Super Lawyers and 2022 Best Lawyers in America lists.
Best Lawyers in America is a peer-review publication.
- To Riley DeLong, whose speedy rubber duck finished first and won her $500 at the 34th annual Rubber Ducky Festival in downtown Bellaire last Saturday.
- To the athletes, organizers and spectators of the Go Blue/Go Green Arena Polo Match, held at the Flintfields Horse Park in Williamsburg last Saturday.
The charity match, featuring the University of Michigan and Michigan State University polo clubs, raises money for scholarships to be given to area students planning to attend either of the universities or Northwestern Michigan College.
“I think we’re looking at probably five scholarships that will come to NMC and 10 to each of the other institutions, but that will play out based on funds raised,” NMC President Nick Nissley said.