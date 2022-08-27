- To Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region, Northwest Michigan Works and other entities for working together on a new entry-level carpenter apprenticeship program, registered through the U.S. Department of Labor.
It marks the first carpenter apprenticeship for the local Habitat and will offer at least a year of on-the-job education with 148 hours of technical instruction, according to a release. Coursework is offered via several local educational groups, including Northwestern Michigan College Extended Education Services, the Certified Training Institute (Michigan Builders Pre-Licensing Division) and Habitat.
- To Otsego County high school student and Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore member Rebecca Reynolds, who received the 2022 Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship. Reynolds raised more than $11,000 in grants for a makerspace at the Otsego County Library. Funds paid for a 3D printer, computer numerical control, Sphero robots and Snap Circuit kits.
- To recent Traverse City Central High School and Northwest Education Services Career Tech graduate Tioloman Traore for being named an Outstanding Michigan Student by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.
- To those behind the Manistee County Community Foundation’s scholarship program. The foundation this year bestowed 38 scholarships adding up to $104,200 for county students and renewed 19 awards. In addition, 14 students were awarded the Manistee Commitment Scholarship to attend West Shore Community College.
- To heARsight — augmented reality glasses for people who are deaf and hard of hearing — which won the annual RISE Award from Traverse City-based patent attorney office Aurora Consulting. HeARsight won either a no-cost provisional patent application or $5,000 for non-provisional.
The glasses have “speech-to-text and augmented reality technology (to) enable accurate and timely subtitles” displayed on a lens for the wearer to read, according to the product website.
HeARsight co-founders Riley Ellingsren and Danny Fritz are graduates of Notre Dame’s Master of Science in Engineering, Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Excellence program.
