- To steady progress on the new Senior Center as Traverse City Commissioners voted in favor of a contract that will see work starting this fall. The contract employs Hallmark Construction at a cost of $6,853,590 for the building and Elmer’s Crane and Dozer at a cost of $1,895,685 for site work. City officials also gave the go-ahead for the city to apply for a $1.9 million grant from the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Community Center Grant.
The decision earned applause from the public, as advocates and officials have been working on replacing the current facility at East Front and Barlow streets for more than two decades.
“I doubt there are going to be very many projects that are as shovel-ready as this is,” said interim City Manager Nate Geinzer.
“I think we’re past shovel-ready,” Mayor Richard Lewis said.
- To the Good Samaritans who helped law enforcement identify a couple who collided with a dirt biker and fled in Traverse City, and a vehicle that was shedding possible stolen items in Kalkaska.
- To Soul Patch, a Traverse City reggae, funk, rock and bluegrass band that has been making music for 20 years and shows no sign of slowing down. Band members are Christopher “Wink” Winkelman on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, mandolinist Michael “Mando” Peck, Adam Sleder on guitar, banjo and harmonica, Marc “Animal” Alderman on drums and percussion, along with guitarist Sam Busk, keyboardist Nate Karnes and bassist Kevin Gills.
Winkelman called the band’s 20-year run surprising and gratifying.
“I came from literally nothing in this business to independently – with the help of bandmates, family and so many more – releasing three albums, touring the Midwest, booking countless shows and still being here with the same band, with very little changeover in members 20 years later. It’s so nuts,” he said.
“We’re going to keep making it bright with our family, friends and Soul Patch kids, and whomever else jumps on the bus.”
- To Michael Shea, who will take the reins as Grand Traverse County Sheriff on Sept. 4.
The Statutory Appointment Committee voted unanimously for the current undersheriff who will fill the vacancy left by 15-year Sheriff Tom Bensley, who announced his retirement this month. Shea pledged to “move forward with better transparency, better accountability, better community involvement.”
To St. Francis Gladiator Chris Bobrowski, senior, who hit the century mark in boys tennis this week, picking up his 100th career victory. He was nominated to the Record-Eagle ”Get Around” podcast’s Hall of Fame this week.
