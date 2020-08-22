- To the National Endowment for the Humanities. The Dennos Museum Center was recently awarded $9,062 from the Endowment. Funds go toward the purchase of equipment for long-term care and preservation of the nearly 3,000 artworks in the permanent collection.
The signature collection is Inuit art of the Canadian Arctic, collections of sculptures and prints.
- To Lake Leelanau St. Mary High School. It’s been more than 40 years since Lake Leelanau St. Mary fielded a volleyball team of its own. That changes this year.
St. Mary volleyball players previously played for Leland for a long time, with a co-op with Northport lasting about a decade before Suttons Bay and Northport came together for the North Bay cooperative team two seasons ago.
“It’s pretty wonderful,” head coach Alissa Bunek said. “I’m excited for all the girls who wouldn’t be able to play otherwise.”
- To Stand Up for Great Lakes, which recently paddled the Chain of Lakes from Six Mile Lake to Elk Rapids Rotary Park. The nonprofit collected more than $12,000 for Paddle Antrim and the Chain of Lakes Water Trail.
- To Traverse City St. Francis boys tennis senior Charlie Schmude, who tallied his 100th career victory in the blue and gold. Schmude won both of his No. 1 singles matches Wednesday, defeating Haslett’s Ethan Fajardo 6-2, 7-5 and Lansing Catholic’s Joey Castle 6-0, 6-1 to set him over the century mark.
- To Maritime Heritage Alliance volunteers. The nonprofit group, which works to preserve, interpret, share and promote the maritime heritage of the Great Lakes, found a design for a bateau — a boat used by the French in the Great Lakes into the early 1800s to move supplies and troops around inland and near-shore waters using oars and sometimes sails.
MHA co-founder Bob Core enlarged the plans, laid out the pattern and helped oversee a volunteer team of builders in putting together a replica.
