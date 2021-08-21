- To the Northwest Michigan Engine and Thresher Club, as well as others who make the Buckley Old Engine Show possible. A quintessential northern Michigan event, the 54th edition of the Show runs through Sunday and features antique trains, steam engines and tractors, as well as parades.
Old Engine Show attendees include locals, and those from a little farther away.
“I love it, for that reason, I wanted to be here,” said Marco Fernandez, of San Jose, Costa Rica, a steam-engine fan who learned about the Show on YouTube.
- To those behind the brand-new Greenspire High School, a project in the works for more than 12 years. Students, staff members and families on Wednesday celebrated the school’s opening with a ribbon-cutting at its facilities, located at Northwestern Michigan College’s University Center in Traverse City.
The Greenspire Board of Education three years ago OK’d a strategic plan that called for expanding from serving sixth through eighth grades to include freshmen and sophomores — and to expand further to include juniors and seniors in another three years.
“This is the culmination of a lot of hard work,” said Greenspire Head of School and Superintendent Robert Walker. “It’s an amazing achievement, especially when you remember that all of this was done during COVID when things were even more difficult.”
The charter school focuses on hands-on activities, independent learning, smaller class sizes and respect for the environment.
- To Grand Traverse Plastics Corporation, a Williamsburg business undergoing an expansion that is expected to create up to 43 jobs.
The company, created in 1981, recently was awarded a $430,000 Michigan Business Development grant to aid completion of the $11.5 million expansion, meant to accommodate production of electric vehicle parts.
Grand Traverse Plastics is focused on making under-the-hood parts for battery systems, engines and transmissions, as well as conveyor system components.