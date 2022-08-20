- To those behind a mural project in progress on the rear of the GT Profile Building, facing the recently finished Boardman Lake Loop Trail in Traverse City. Work is underway on a 14-by-30-foot mural of a loon — designed by Northwestern Michigan College Fine Arts Instructors Rufus Snoddy and Glenn Wolff and commissioned by Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails — and plans include more.
- To the Norte Elk Rapids Chain Hub and Elk Rapids District Library for the Books, Bikes and Bubbles events. Thursday’s was the last occurrence of the weekly summertime event that offered stories, an opportunity to develop balance bike skills and, of course, bubbles.
- To local residents, the Northwest Michigan Engine & Thresher Club
- and others who help put on the Buckley Old Engine Show, which runs through this weekend. The schedule is packed with daily demos of historic farm equipment, parades, a flea market, food, live music and more.
- To Discovery Center and Pier, the Consumers Energy Foundation and Disability Network Northern Michigan. Discovery recently acquired a $75,000 grant from the foundation to help pay for work turning an old coal dock into an accessible park and hub for water activities.
The Disability Network partnered with Discovery to design barrier-free paths, shade structures, an outdoor classroom, accessible fishing railing and lawn space. Construction is expected to start in October.
- To Traverse City couple Daniel and Marsha Edson and Michigan State University Foundation and College of Osteopathic Medicine professor Dr. Terrie Taylor.
The Edsons created a $1 million endowed professorship at the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine in honor of Taylor, daughter of the late Dr. Ken Taylor, a local physician who worked with Daniel Edson.
The Endowed Professorship in Global Health seeks to aid Terrie Taylor’s malaria research in Malawi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.