- To those hosting, organizing, attending or supporting the 56th Annual Buckley Old Engine Show, which runs through Sunday at the showgrounds just west of the village.
- To the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency and those offering feedback on the 2024 Community Services Block Grant Plan.
The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services’ proposed plan includes putting $629,198 toward anti-poverty programs for low-income citizens in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Kalkaska, Charlevoix, Emmet, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford counties. Issues of interest could include senior nutrition, financial management, food programs, housing, weatherization and more.
Anyone who wants to offer comments can reach out to the NMCAA’s Tish Stave at 231-947-3780 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday next week.
- To 21-year-old Tyler Archambault, of Mancelona, who signed a contract with professional snowmobile racing team Hemmer Motorsports and is headed to Minnesota this fall as a pro-lite racer.
“He’s raced his whole life and this is a huge step for him to achieve a professional status,” Archambault’s dad, Marc, said. “Whether it’s basketball, baseball, or football, kids want to do well and make it to that next level. And that’s what happened with Tyler.”
- To those behind the Backpacks for Kids project, which recently had its yearly backpack stuffing party and then distribution day. Volunteers filled packs with school supplies for local students.
The Traverse Bay Sunrise Rotary Club first collaborated with Traverse City Area Public Schools on the project in 2004.
To the Michigan State University Extension for putting on a free Adulting 101 education series this summer, teaching teens and young adults how to eat healthy on a budget, buy a car, and more life skills.
