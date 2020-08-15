- To Traverse City’s Howard Keys, who attained Grand Ram status for completing his 50th Bayview Mackinac Race on July 13. Fifty-seven years, nearly 14,000 miles and close to 120 days — starting with his first Port Huron-to-Mackinac Island sailing race in 1963 — were labored to attain the status that only 28 other people have earned in the 96-year history of the race.
“Winning isn’t everything but having fun with your friends is everything and he managed to have fun with his friends and now my friends for a really long time,” Howard’s son David said. “He will keep doing it until there is a good reason that he can’t.”
- To Munson Medical Center, which for the seventh straight year has been awarded the Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Award from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.
The Gold Plus Award is based on “specific quality measures” for diagnosis and treatment in a specific time frame, education prior to discharge and follow-up visit scheduling.
- To Meghan Brown, who saved a man’s life at a grocery store in Rochester. Brown, a graduate of Traverse City Central High School and the University of Michigan, is now a fourth-year medical student at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and has been trained on first-aid protocols for years. So when the 911 operator asked Brown to start performing CPR, she said “OK,” and proceeded to try and save the life of a man she’d known for seconds.
“It was kind of an out-of-body experience,” Brown said. “I don’t really honestly remember a lot of what was going through my head because I was just so focused on things like, ‘I need to keep the pace and I need to focus on all the things that I learned.’”
EMTs arrived and took the man to a hospital where he recovered enough to be transferred to a cardiac rehabilitation facility.
- To Disability Network Northern Michigan, social worker Andrea Flowers and five teens in the high-security juvenile treatment facility Shawono Center in Grayling who recently participated in the No Barriers Global Impact Challenge, a national yearlong competition.
The team received runner-up distinction and a $1,500 prize to fund a project to assist other youth in discovering passions, sharing voices and transitioning into community.
The Disability Network partnered with Flowers at the center to assemble the group of 16- to 18-year-old students.
