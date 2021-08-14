- To the City Opera House, which recently was named the recipient of nearly $200,000 from two federal programs, which assist nonprofits that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act established the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. The program is administered by the Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program was created through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
This support helps the opera house cover some operational costs and plan to reopen to the community and visitors.
- To Empire’s Liz (Shimek) Moeggenberg, who was announced as a member of the 2021 Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame. The former Spartans basketball player will be inducted Sept. 24.
Moeggenberg played in the WNBA and is now an assistant coach at her alma mater Glen Lake.
- To the Pere Marquette Charter Township community, which is celebrating the new Pere Marquette Conservation Park.
The nearly 300-acre space was acquired through a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant.
- To a crew of young people from the Detroit area. This summer, Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan’s YouthWork Conservation Corps along with SER Metro Detroit and AmeriCorps allowed urban youth to serve in rural areas.
The crew washed boats at Cannery Boat Museum in Glen Haven, cleared brush and invasive species around historic structures in Leelanau County, maintained the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail, mulched trees at Chippewa Run Natural Area in Empire for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, constructed a boardwalk and staircase in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and built a mountain bike trail at Valley Spur Recreation Area in the Hiawatha National Forest.